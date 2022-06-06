Jimmy Darrell Irvin , age 74 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, June 05, 2022 at NHC Scott after an extended illness. He was a native of Hardin County,TN,he rebuilt cars,and a member of Glenrock Church of God. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Larry Paul Rich will be officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Brenda Irvin Loretto, TN
1 Son- Chris Irvin (Susan) Loretto, TN
1 Daughter- Jalana Franklin (Keith) Loretto, TN
Mother- Dorothy Ray Savannah, TN
2 Sisters- Diane McGarrity Savannah, TN
Joyce Pickens Savannah, TN
8 Grandchildren- Kaeden, Kendall, Kylen, Jalyse, & Janaye Franklin
Josh Cheek, Gracie & Holly Irvin
2 Great Grandchildren- Piper Franklin & Aerosyn Franklin
Preceded in death by:
Father- Robert Irvin
Grandson- Delayne Franklin
