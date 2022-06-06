LOCAL OBITUARY

Jimmy Darrell Irvin , age 74 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, June 05, 2022 at NHC Scott after an extended illness.  He was a native of Hardin County,TN,he rebuilt cars,and a member of Glenrock Church of God.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm.  Larry Paul Rich will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Wife-                             Brenda Irvin                                          Loretto, TN

1 Son-                           Chris Irvin (Susan)                                Loretto, TN

1 Daughter-                 Jalana Franklin (Keith)                        Loretto, TN

Mother-                        Dorothy Ray                                        Savannah, TN

2 Sisters-                     Diane McGarrity                                    Savannah, TN

                                      Joyce Pickens                                        Savannah, TN

8 Grandchildren- Kaeden, Kendall, Kylen, Jalyse, & Janaye Franklin

                               Josh Cheek, Gracie & Holly Irvin

2 Great Grandchildren- Piper Franklin & Aerosyn Franklin

Preceded in death by:

Father- Robert Irvin

Grandson- Delayne Franklin

     

     

