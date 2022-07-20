Jimmy “Jim” Dean Brown passed away Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Fayetteville, TN on December 28th, 1972 and was 49 years old.
He was a loving husband, Step-Father and son. He worked as a truck driver for Parr Industries for several years and he loved his Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
He is survived by his,
Wife, Angelia Brown of Pulaski, TN
Father-in-law, Richard Bowen of Pulaski, TN
Step-son, Keith Neller of Pulaski, TN
Mother, Shella Tanner of Scottsboro, AL
Father, Jackie Brown of New Market, AL
Cousins, Don (Janet) Brown of New Market, AL
Joey (Sandra) Brown of New Market, AL
Jennifer Elliott of Park City, TN
Close friends, Jerry Journey, Butch and Delinda Jones, Beata Kozakiewicz, Mia Davis, Kristopher Higgens, Janet Abernathy, Chris Dickey, and Lentz Burns.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Jimmy Dean Brown.
