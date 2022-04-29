Jimmy Dwain Thomas, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired maintenance electrician for the Chrysler Corporation, and a farmer. Mr. Thomas was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), United Auto Workers (UAW), and Eastside Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim O. and Vesta Murdock Thomas; and one sister, Jerry Dale Cafferty.
He is survived by his wife, Melva Thomas of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Ozell Cameron (Tim) of Town Creek, AL; one son, Donald Thomas (Lisa) of Franklin, TN; one brother, Kenneth R. "Pete" Thomas of Cheneyville, LA; two grandchildren, Cody Thomas (Ella), and Tyler Gooch (Jessica); one great-granddaughter, Maryn Rose Thomas; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, May 01, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 01, 2022, with Miles Stutts and Mark Cross officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
