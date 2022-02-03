Jimmy Lee Fowlkes , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 01, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL, and worked construction. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Gary Springer will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2 Children- Cindy Wood (John) Summertown, TN
Michael Fowlkes Madison, AL
3 Grandchildren- Dylan Wood (Meghan) Columbia, TN
Bryce Wood Summertown, TN
Brody Fowlkes Madison, AL
2 Brothers- George Fowlkes Florence, AL
Donald Fowlkes Petersville, AL
1 Sister- Janie Pierce (Bobby) Russellville, AL
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Claudiette Sewell Fowlkes
Parents- Leonard & Pauline Baskins Fowlkes
