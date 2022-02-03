LOCAL OBITUARY

Jimmy Lee Fowlkes , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 01, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL,  and worked construction.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm.  Gary Springer will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

2 Children-                    Cindy Wood (John)                    Summertown, TN

                                        Michael Fowlkes                         Madison, AL

3 Grandchildren-         Dylan Wood (Meghan)               Columbia, TN

                                       Bryce Wood                                  Summertown, TN

                                       Brody Fowlkes                             Madison, AL

2 Brothers-                   George Fowlkes                              Florence, AL       

                                      Donald Fowlkes                               Petersville, AL

1 Sister-                        Janie Pierce (Bobby)                     Russellville, AL

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Claudiette Sewell Fowlkes

Parents- Leonard & Pauline Baskins Fowlkes



