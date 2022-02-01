LOCAL OBITUARY

Jimmy Morris McCravy, 82, of Killen, passed away January 31, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  He was a self-employed construction worker and a Baptist. 

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Janie Bradley McCravy

            Sons:  Tyler G. McCravy & Randy McCravy

            Daughter:  Tammy Fields

            Brother:  Jack McCravy

            Sister:  Betty Keeton

            Step-sons:  Donnie Clemmons, Rodney Clemmons & Brad Clemmons

            Step-daughter:  Kimberly Allen

            Several grandchildren & great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Floyd McCravy & Georgia Morrison McCravy

            Brothers:  Tom McCravy & Don McCravy

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Mike Nabors officiating.  Burial will be at Henry Stutts Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

