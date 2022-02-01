Jimmy Morris McCravy, 82, of Killen, passed away January 31, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a self-employed construction worker and a Baptist.
Survivors include:
Wife: Janie Bradley McCravy
Sons: Tyler G. McCravy & Randy McCravy
Daughter: Tammy Fields
Brother: Jack McCravy
Sister: Betty Keeton
Step-sons: Donnie Clemmons, Rodney Clemmons & Brad Clemmons
Step-daughter: Kimberly Allen
Several grandchildren & great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Floyd McCravy & Georgia Morrison McCravy
Brothers: Tom McCravy & Don McCravy
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be at Henry Stutts Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.