LOCAL OBITUARY

Jimmy Ray Hood, age 59, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, and attended First United Pentecostal Church.  

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvis Wayland Hood; one nephew, Nathan Andrew Courtney; and brother-in-law, James Chambers.

He is survived by his wife, Talda Hood; his mother, Susie Bell Nelson Hood; three sisters, Cynthia Annette Hood Courtney (Tom), Lisa Darlene Hood Chambers, and Glenda Gail Hood Dickey (Robert); one brother, Jeffrey Wayland Hood (Jennifer); nieces and nephews, Joanne Bradley (John), Laura Lovell (Michael), Niki Helums (Brandon), Matthew Courtney (Patty), Chandler Dickey, Canaan Hood, and Easton Hood; and special friends, Connie Beckman and Jason Rutledge.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, September 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 03, 2022, with Arthur Payne officiating.  Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Giles County, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Jimmy Ray Hood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 3
Visitation
Saturday, September 3, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 3
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 3, 2022
2:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you