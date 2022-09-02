Jimmy Ray Hood, age 59, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, and attended First United Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvis Wayland Hood; one nephew, Nathan Andrew Courtney; and brother-in-law, James Chambers.
He is survived by his wife, Talda Hood; his mother, Susie Bell Nelson Hood; three sisters, Cynthia Annette Hood Courtney (Tom), Lisa Darlene Hood Chambers, and Glenda Gail Hood Dickey (Robert); one brother, Jeffrey Wayland Hood (Jennifer); nieces and nephews, Joanne Bradley (John), Laura Lovell (Michael), Niki Helums (Brandon), Matthew Courtney (Patty), Chandler Dickey, Canaan Hood, and Easton Hood; and special friends, Connie Beckman and Jason Rutledge.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, September 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 03, 2022, with Arthur Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Giles County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
