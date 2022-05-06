Jimmy Ray "Jim" Luna, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, May 05, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Salem Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al Mino and Zilphia Carmon Odom Luna; two brothers, Coy "Bud' Luna and Al Mino "A" Luna, Jr.; and two sisters, Sarah "Sis" Carnell Clayton; and Mary Evelyn "Dockey" Hayes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Luna of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Ginger Carol Brown (Kevin) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Jimmy Ray Luna, Jr. (Rebecca) and Mark Allen Luna, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandson, Lane Baxter Brown of Lawrenceburg, TN; one granddaughter, Lena Bell Brown of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one goddaughter, Kendra Nicole Melton of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Private graveside services and interment will be conducted at Luna-Gobble Cemetery with Bill Brazier officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.