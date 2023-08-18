Jimmy Ray Wallace, 83, of Killen, AL, passed away August 17, 2023 at NAMC. Jimmy was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and was a member of Atlas Church of Christ.
Jimmy is survived by:
Wife: Martha Harris Wallace
Son: Kevin Wallace (Tara)
Daughter: Vickie Brazier (Bill)
Brothers: Dub Wallace (Connie) and Billy Wallace (Nina)
Sister: Barbara Wallace
Sister-In-Law: Ann Wallace
Grandchildren: Brianna Brazier & Jonathan Brazier and Lyla & Libbi Wallace
Honorary Children: Beth Anerton and Chad & Scott Tubbs
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Oscar Reeder Wallace and Ruthie Mae Robinson Wallace
Brother: O.L. Wallace
Sister: Edna Wallace
Visitation will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12:00 until 2:00 at Atlas Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow in the church at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Bill Brazier and Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Atlas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darren Wallace, Patrick Wallace, Brian Harris, Blake Harris, Chad Tubbs, and Scott Tubbs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Bretherick, Adam Matthews, and Tim Tubbs.
The family would like to send special thanks to the ICU Nurses at NAMC.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
