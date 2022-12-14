Joan Troutman Abernathy passed away Monday morning, December 12, 2022, at Meadowbrook Nursing & Rehab in Pulaski, Tennessee. She was born in La Follette, Tennessee on September 14, 1935 and was 87 years old.
She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 64 years, Wiley T. Abernathy III. She graduated from the University of Tennessee. Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. She taught fourth grade at Pulaski Elementary and Southside Elementary until she retired in 2001. Joan loved playing tennis, playing bridge, spending time with friends. But, most of all she loved spending time with her family especially, going fishing with Wiley T. and Chip.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at The First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, TN.
The memorial service will follow at 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Tennessee with Reverend Zach Moffett and Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
Memorial Donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church, 200 West Jefferson St. Pulaski, TN. or Giles County Public Library, 122 South 2nd Street, Pulaski, TN. 38478
She is preceded in death by her husband Wiley T. Abernathy III. Her son Wiley T. “Chip” Abernathy IV. Her parents, Con and Velma Davis Troutman Sr. Her son-in-law Miles Hood. Brothers, Andy Troutman and Conrad E. Troutman Jr, and her father & mother-in-law, Wiley T. and Selma Abernathy Sr.
She is survived by,
Daughter, Joanie Abernathy of Franklin, Tennessee
Daughter, Sallie Hood of Pulaski, Tennessee
Grandchildren, Abby (Chris) Pipkins, Lucie Holley, Josh (Kristen) Abernathy, Allison Abernathy, Ashley Abernathy and Erin Abernathy.
12 Great-grandchildren
Daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann Abernathy of Pulaski.
Twin Sister, Jane (Jim) Troutman Fox of Murfreesboro, TN
Brother, Jerry (JoAnn) Troutman of La Follette, TN
Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangement for Joan Troutman Abernathy.
