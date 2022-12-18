JoAnn McGill, 82, of Florence, died at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, M. Bing Smithey and Joe McGill; son, Richard Smithey.
She is survived by her children, Melody Smithey and Tony Smithey (Sharon); grandchildren, Phoenix Smithey (Nicole), Joshua Smithey, Hunter Smithey, and Katrina Smithey; brother, Jackie Hall (Hilda).
Special thanks to Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to an animal rescue of your choice.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
