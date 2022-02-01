Joann Redding Bryant of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away on January 31, 2022, at NHC of Pulaski. She was born in Culleoka, Tennessee on September 10, 1925 and was 96 years old.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was a member of the Church of Messiah here in Pulaski. Joann received her bachelor’s degree in home economics from the University of Tennessee After 26 years of teaching in Giles County she loved to travel with her dog Oscar to the area nursing homes and assisted living facilities where she loved to entertain and visit. She loved to play Bridge and was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan
A private family service will be held.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Benson and Rosaella Lowrence Redding along with her husband Willis Bryant.
She is survived by her:
Son, Jerry Benson (Joyce) Bryant of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Son, Bob (Patsy) Bryant of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandchildren, Amy Bryant, Jennifer (Ed) Mendez, Mary Ramsey (Hal) Phillips, and Grayson (David) Pursch.
Great-grandchildren, Gabrella Mendez, Carter Mendez, Parker Phillips, Ellie Phillips, Jake Pursch, Lucy Pursch, and Ed Mendez
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Joann Redding Bryant.
