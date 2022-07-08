Joe Birdsong of Pulaski passed away on July 6th, 2022 at Providence Place. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on February 26th, 1949 and was 73 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He served over 30 years in the National Guard where he retired as a recruiter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and gardening.
A visitation will be 3:00 until 6:00 Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 3:00pm Sunday, July 10th,2022, in chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial with full military honors will follow in the Lynnwood Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Louise Foster Birdsong, brothers, R.D., Bobby, Harold, and Jimmy Birdsong.
He is survived by his,
Son, Chris (Beverly) Birdsong of Mt. Juliet, TN
Grandson, Alex Birdsong of Mt. Juliet, TN
Granddaughter, Autumn (Scott) Neely of Pulaski, TN
Great-Granddaughter, Henleigh Neely of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Benny (Barbara) Birdsong of Pulaski, TN
Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Joe Birdsong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.