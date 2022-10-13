Obituary

Joe Brown, age 90, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg. He was retired from M-Fine. He enjoyed running rabbit dogs, fishing, and cheering on ATL Braves and Tennessee Vols. He was of the Baptist faith. 

Preceded in death by his parents, William Isaac & Lousia Bush Brown; brothers, Frank, Cecil, Troy, Ralph, Ray, & Eulis Brown. 

Survived by wife of 71 years, Jerline Glass Brown; sons, Donnie Joe Brown  (Melba), Joey Brown (Angie); daughters; Wannie Morrow (Mike) & Jeree Mote; sisters, Pauline McCarter & Betty Chapman; grandchildren. Isaac Brown (Caroline), Kyler Brown (Charity); Anna Mote, Erica Barnett (Garrick); Lindsay Daniel (Seth); six great grandchildren 

The funeral service will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2pm, at Loretto Memorial Chapel with Isaac Brown & Ricky Glass officiaiting. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.  

The family would like to give a special thank you to the NHC staff.  

