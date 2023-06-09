Joe Everette Buie, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, June 09, 2023, at Countryside Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Hickman County, TN, formerly employed at Murray Ohio and Stauffer Chemical Company, and a member of Deerfield Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to estate sales. Mr. Buie served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Farris and Alma Christine Roder Buie; brother, Alfred Richard Buie; nephew, Kenneth King; brother-in-law, J.C. Weaver; and sister-in-law, Beatrice Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Faye Buie of Lawrenceburg, TN; brother, Dan Buie (Nita) of Columbia, TN; nieces and nephews, Emily Whitson (Isaac), Mark Vaughn, Annette Yerger (Steve), Glenn King (Letha), Danny Weaver (Bobbie), Renee Kotlarsic (John), and Barrett Buie; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Those serving as pallbearers are Talmadge Austin, David McNutt, Tom Johnston, John King, Corby King, Corey King, Kevin Smith, and Jason Gilbreath.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, June 11, 2023, with Larry Murdock officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
