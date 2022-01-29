Joe Michael "Mike" Reedy , age 63 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday January 28, 2022 at Home. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Truck Driver,and a member of Appleton Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Service at a later date.
Survivors are:
Wife- Gearldean Cole Reedy Five Points, TN
Mother- June Couch Reedy Five Points, TN
Son- Casey Reedy Five Points, TN
Step-Daughters- Tiffany Hicks Lawrenceburg, TN
April Piper Waynesboro, TN
Brothers- Phil Reedy Lawrenceburg, TN
Ken Reedy Lawrenceburg, TN
2-Step Grandchildren
Service Dog- Lady Bell
In lieu of flowers make donations to Dobbins Cemetery.
