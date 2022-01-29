LOCAL OBITUARY

Joe Michael "Mike" Reedy , age 63 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday January 28, 2022 at Home.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Truck Driver,and a member of Appleton Church of Christ.  

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Service at a later date. 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                        Gearldean Cole Reedy                                Five Points, TN 

Mother-                   June Couch Reedy                                       Five Points, TN 

Son-                          Casey Reedy                                                Five Points, TN 

Step-Daughters-     Tiffany Hicks                                               Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                 April Piper                                                   Waynesboro, TN 

Brothers-                 Phil Reedy                                                    Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                 Ken Reedy                                                    Lawrenceburg, TN 

2-Step Grandchildren 

Service Dog-  Lady Bell 

In lieu of flowers make donations to Dobbins Cemetery. 

      

