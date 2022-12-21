Joe Perry Childress of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Giles County, TN on February 15th, 1932 and was 90 years old.
Joe was a retired truck driver. He loved to collect coins and watching TV. He was a giving and loving person who gave to many charities over the years.
A visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be 11:00am Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
The Burial will take place in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Faye Oliver Childress. His parents, Raymond and Mary Tatum Childress. Son, Joseph Wesley Childress and daughter, Janice Faye Pontau.
He is survived by his,
Daughter, Mary Ann Childress of Pulaski
Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family.
Special family Faye Childress and Brenda Kaye Childress of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Joe Perry Childress.
