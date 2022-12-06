Joe Wayne White, age 82, of Ethridge, TN passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN and a graduate of Athens State University with a BS degree in Business Management. He retired from Murray Ohio after 44 years of service where he was Vice President of Production, a farmer, and a licensed real estate agent with Crye-Leike Realtors. Mr. White was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was also a 50 year member of Ethridge Masonic Lodge No.777.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Lipscomb White; his first wife, Joyce Michael White; two brothers, C.A. White, Jr. and Sammy White; and one sister, Willie Ruth White.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Pettus White of Ethridge, TN; three sons, Michael White (Darla) of Columbia, TN, Scott White (Kellye) of Leipers Fork, TN, and Wade Pettus (Sheila) of Loretto, TN; two daughters, Anissa Mashburn (Mark) of Five Points, TN and Joann Hannah (Kenny) of Leoma, TN; five grandsons, Matthew White (Nicole), Jacob White (Samantha), Zachary White, Bryce Hannah, and Wyatt Pettus; three granddaughters, Crystal White, Gracie Mashburn, and Bailey Hannah; three great-grandchildren, Ellie White, Sawyer White, and Landon Smith; and special friend, Harvey "Chubby" Kirk. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Immanuel Baptist Church. Those serving as honorary pallbearers will be all former Murray Ohio Employees.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, December 9, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Wayne County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to The Gideons International, The Lawrence County Education Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Second Harvest Food Bank. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
