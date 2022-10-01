Joel Dean Johnson, age 51, of Collierville, TN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a graduate of MTSU with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, employed with Carrier, and a member of Catholic Church of the Incarnation. Joel was an avid UT Vols fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tonice and Nadine Mosley Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sandy Augustin Johnson of Collierville, TN; three sons, Harley Johnson (Catherine) of San Angelo, TX, Chase Johnson of Collierville, TN, and Tonice Johnson of Collierville, TN; one sister, Carla Meyer (Daniel) of Spring Hill, TN; three brothers, Keith Johnson (Joy) of Iron City, TN, Greg Johnson (Donna) of West Point, TN, and Kevin Johnson of Nashville, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, October 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 04, 2022, with Father Andrew Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
