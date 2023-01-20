LOCAL OBITUARY

Joel Ryan Urban, 56, of Loretto, TN, passed away January 17, 2023 at his home. Joel was a Carpenter and Farmer and a member of the Christian Faith. He was a hardworking, goofy, and loving man.  He loved animals, his kids, grandkids, and eating snack cakes.  He was stubborn but he would do anything for anyone, especially his special friend, Amy.

Joel is survived by:

Son: Benny Urban (Ryan)

Daughters:  Anna Gulley (Channing), Danielle Urban, and Bailey Urban

Brothers: Chris Urban (Paula) and Dane Urban (Carolyn)

Sisters: Lottie Wright, Debbie Purcell, and Gwen Kollefrath (Ronnie)

(5) Grandchildren

Mother of His Children: Sherry Urban

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Carl Eldridge Urban and Eleanor Marie Riddle Urban

Sister: Jaanie Urban Odem

There will be a Visitation for family and friends on Sunday, January 22 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

