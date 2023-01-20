Joel Ryan Urban, 56, of Loretto, TN, passed away January 17, 2023 at his home. Joel was a Carpenter and Farmer and a member of the Christian Faith. He was a hardworking, goofy, and loving man. He loved animals, his kids, grandkids, and eating snack cakes. He was stubborn but he would do anything for anyone, especially his special friend, Amy.
Joel is survived by:
Son: Benny Urban (Ryan)
Daughters: Anna Gulley (Channing), Danielle Urban, and Bailey Urban
Brothers: Chris Urban (Paula) and Dane Urban (Carolyn)
Sisters: Lottie Wright, Debbie Purcell, and Gwen Kollefrath (Ronnie)
(5) Grandchildren
Mother of His Children: Sherry Urban
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Carl Eldridge Urban and Eleanor Marie Riddle Urban
Sister: Jaanie Urban Odem
There will be a Visitation for family and friends on Sunday, January 22 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
