John Allen Farrar of Lynnville, Tennessee, passed away at Southern Tennessee Reginal Hospital Health System on January 28, 2022 at the age of 55 years old. He was born in Nashville on July 24, 1966.
He enjoyed farming, reading, sports, and spending time with his family. He was also a friend to everyone.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral will follow visitation Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will be at New Zion Cemetery
Donations are suggested to New Zion Baptist Church, 1595 Sumac Road, Pulaski, TN. 38478.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard (Bully) Bennett and Jean Elizabeth Garrett Farrar
He is survived by,
Wife of 31 years, Robin Parsons Farrar, of Lynnville TN
Daughter Taylor (Cody) Chapman of Pulaski TN.
Daughter Jaycey (Justin) McNeese of Pulaski TN.
Son Jacob (Makinzy) Farrar of Pulaski TN.
Sister Penny (Jeff) Warren of Pulaski TN.
Brother-in-law Roger (Donna) Parsons of Pulaski TN.
Mother and father in law Edward (Barbara) Parsons of Pulaski TN.
Several nieces, nephews, and special friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for John Allen Farrar.
