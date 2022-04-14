John Anthony Crabb, age 45, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, Pulaski, TN.
He was born in Pulaski, TN on September 22, 1976, employed at Proper Polymers, he was preceded in death by two children, Skylar Raine Crabb and John Anthony (A.J.) Crabb II, grandparents, Keyfer and Jewel Crabb, Daisy Francis, great grandmother, Mammie Chapman.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mitchell Cemetery, Anderson, AL.
Survivors are: father John Crabb , Minor Hill, mother, Jane Crabb of Minor Hill, wife, Heather Crabb, Pulaski, son, Will Bubba Crabb, Pulaski, daughters, Kellee Crabb and Abbie Crabb both of Pulaski, brother, Joseph Crabb and wife Dewella, Pulaski, sister, Priscilla Crabb, Minor Hill.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
