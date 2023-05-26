John Bradford Robinson, age 42 of Pulaski, pass away Thursday May 11, 2023 at his home.
Brad was born June 30, 1980 in Lawrenceburg, Tn. to Delbert Bradford and Kathleen Dunnavant Robinson.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday June 3, 2023 from 11-1pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with Memorial service to follow at 1pm.
Survivors include his parents, Kathleen and Richard Pierce of Goodspring, father Delbert Robinson of Ethridge, his wife Monica Robinson of Fayetteville, sons Braden and Skylar Robinson of Goodspring, brother Jason Barlar of Pulaski, sisters Jennifer Heffley and husband Morgan of Goodspring, Amanda Pierce of Minor Hill, Leann Toone of Goodspring, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
