John Douglas Self, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN departed this life on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Zion Baptist Church. He loved to fish and hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Lois Garland Self; maternal grandparents, Harrison and Arizona Garland; and paternal grandparents, James "Jim" and Belle Self.
He is survived by his wife, Janet A. Self of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Ellis Duel Self (Peggy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Deborah Blackwell of Lewisburg, KY; four nephews, Adam Gafford (Lori), Atlee Gafford (Emily), Shawn Self (Debbie), and Matthew Self (Glenda); two nieces, Kristy Pruitt (Lynn) and April Hunt (Jeremy); several great-nephews and great-nieces.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022, with Danny Huckaba officiating. Interment will follow at Gallaher Cemetery in Wayne County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
