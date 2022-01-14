John Edwin “Red” Wilburn of Pulaski passed away at his residence on January 13, 2022. He was born in Pulaski on November 22, 1947 and was 74 years old.
John worked at and retired from the highway department after 30+ years. He was an Airforce veteran who enjoyed fishing, dancing, shooting pool, and spending time with his family.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow at Scott’s Hill Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan George and Lilly White Wilburn; Brother, Bob Wilburn; And sisters, Shirley Deasey and Nadine Wilburn.
He is survived by,
Daughter, Cassondra (Charles) Delk of Pulaski
Brothers, Reford (Shirley) Wilburn of Lawrenceburg
Ronnie Wilburn of Memphis
Jim (Donna) Wilburn of Pulaski
Sisters, Mildred (Pete) Britton of Pulaski
Okalene (Tommy) Walls of Pulaski
Betty Sue (Roger) Strickland of Pulaski
Granddaughters Kassidy Kelsey, Kiera Delk, and Kaitlyn Delk
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for John Edwin “Red” Wilburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.