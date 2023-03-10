John Graham Hutton, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, March 06, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Giles County, TN, a retired real estate agent, and a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Mr. Hutton served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bynum and Ina Garner Hutton; one grandson, Tyler Deese; three sisters, Nell Legg, Lucy Guthrie, and Elain Story; and one brother, David Hutton.
He is survived by his wife, Adean Mashburn Hutton; one son, Randy Hutton; one daughter, Melissa Hutton Deese; four grandchildren, Will Hutton (Jennifer), Ben Hutton (Kelly), Brady Hutton (Meredith), and Trent Deese (Emma); nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, George Hutton, Donald Hutton, and Larry Hutton; and one sister, Peggy Berry. Those serving as pallbearers are Will Hutton, Ben Hutton, Brady Hutton, Trent Deese, Kayden Deese, and Randy Hutton.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, with Chad Clanton officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
--
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.