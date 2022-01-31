John "Jack" Wesley, age 95, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his son's residence. He was a native of Ferndale, MI, a retired carpenter, and a member of Salem Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Zeigler Wesley; and his wife, Martha Thigpen Wesley.
He is survived by one son, Mike Frakes (Rhonda Lanning Frakes) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two grandchildren, Christy Frakes (Will) of Nashville, TN and Jason Frakes (Anna) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Helen Lenker of Ferndale, MI; nine great-grandchildren, Chase Brown of Lawrenceburg, TN, Abby Brown of Nashville, TN, Aidan Brown of Nashville, TN, Gabe Frakes of Lawrenceburg, TN, Alex Wheeley of Lawrenceburg, TN, Ally Wheeley of Lawrenceburg, TN, Emily Saad of Nashville, TN, Jessica Saad of Nashville, TN, and Emily Welcher of Lawrenceburg, TN; one great-great-grandchild, Lilah Clemons; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 1:00 PM Sunday, February 06, 2022, with Keith Barnett officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
