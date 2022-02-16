John Jackson "Jackie" Carter , age 86 of Iron City, TN passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired truck driver,and Christian Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Odem's Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel .
Survivors are:
Son- Brent Carter (Cindy) Iron City, TN
Daughter- Penny Carter Brown (Gary) Iron City, TN
Brother- Maxie Carter Iron City, TN
3 Grandchildren- Rachel Brown Ferguson (Marty)
Kyle Carter (Brooklyn)
Jackson Brown
3 Great Grandchildren- Ava, Orrin, & Fallyn Ferguson
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Janie Gallaher Carter
Parents- Jack & Virginia McKinney Carter
Son- Jason Carter
Grandsons- Jarrod, Jordan, Orry, & Briley Carter
