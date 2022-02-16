LOCAL OBITUARY

John Jackson "Jackie" Carter , age 86 of Iron City, TN passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired truck driver,and Christian Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Burial will follow in Odem's Chapel Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel . 

Survivors are: 

Son-                            Brent Carter (Cindy)                            Iron City, TN 

Daughter-                  Penny Carter Brown (Gary)                Iron City, TN  

Brother-                     Maxie Carter                                         Iron City, TN 

3 Grandchildren-      Rachel Brown Ferguson (Marty) 

                                    Kyle Carter (Brooklyn) 

                                    Jackson Brown 

3 Great Grandchildren- Ava, Orrin, & Fallyn Ferguson 

Preceded in death by: 

Wife- Janie Gallaher Carter 

Parents- Jack & Virginia McKinney Carter 

Son- Jason Carter 

Grandsons- Jarrod, Jordan, Orry, & Briley Carter

