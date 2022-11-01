John Lewis Perry , age 86 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday October 31, 2022 at STRHS Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. He was a native of Marshall Co,TN.a Veteran of the National Guard,Kroger Company Meat Dept Manager for 44 Years, member of Lakeview Baptist Church, and a member of the Elks Lodge. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday November 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Jerry Clayton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Glenn Perry Houston, TX
Daughter- Vickie Barnett (Howard) Leoma, TN
Sister- Sandra Perry Shelbyville, TN
2-Grandchildren- Natalie Newlander Denver, CO
Jacqueline Perry Houston, TX
1-Great Grandchild- Ashlyn Perry-Culp Houston, TX
Preceded In Death By:
Wife- Bessie Carpenter Perry
Parents- John Frank & Rachel Marie Cherry Perry
Brothers-Tommy Perry & Raymond Perry
Sister- Louise Farler
