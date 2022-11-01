LOCAL OBITUARY

John Lewis Perry , age 86 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday October 31, 2022 at STRHS Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  He was a native of Marshall Co,TN.a Veteran of the National Guard,Kroger Company Meat Dept Manager for 44 Years, member of Lakeview Baptist Church, and a member of the Elks Lodge.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday November 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Pastor Jerry Clayton will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm  on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                             Glenn Perry                                Houston, TX

Daughter-                   Vickie Barnett (Howard)           Leoma, TN

Sister-                          Sandra Perry                              Shelbyville, TN

2-Grandchildren-       Natalie Newlander                     Denver, CO

                                     Jacqueline Perry                        Houston, TX

1-Great Grandchild- Ashlyn Perry-Culp                     Houston, TX

Preceded In Death By:

Wife-       Bessie Carpenter Perry

Parents-  John Frank & Rachel Marie Cherry Perry

Brothers-Tommy Perry & Raymond Perry

Sister-     Louise Farler

     

