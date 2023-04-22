John “Marty” Pardon of Pulaski, TN passed away on April 20, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. John was born on September 6, 1959, and was 63 years old.
Marty loved showing and riding horses and was a member of SHEBA. He was a farmer and enjoyed hunting. Marty was one that was just a good ol’ country boy.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marty was preceded in death by, his father, John Pardon, and brother, Pete Pardon.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patty Pardon of Pulaski, TN; daughters, Amanda Birdsong and Jennifer Willis both of Pulaski, TN; grandchildren, Destany (Lane) Davis, Johnathan, Birdsong, Dalton Birdsong, Jayce Birdsong, and Chloe Willis; mother, Bonnie Medley of Pulaski, TN; sister, Ronita (Tim) Graves of Pulaski, TN; several nieces, nephews, and special friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for John “Marty” Pardon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.