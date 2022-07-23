John Michael Collier, age 65, of Lynnville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Pulaski, Tennessee. He was a native of Lynnville and retired from Bridgestone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Walker Collier; and his mother-in-love, Sarah Sims.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Collier of Lynnville, TN; son, Robert Collier (Rebekah) of Five Points, TN; daughter, Carey Fulmer (Gary) of Decherd, TN; his mother, Hester Mae Smith Collier of Columbia, TN; brother, Wayne Collier (Kate) of Columbia, TN; sister, Tena Collier of Columbia, TN; his father-in-law, Wendell T. Sims of Lynnville, TN; grandchild, Elana Collier; several nieces and nephews. Bridgestone USW Local 1055L will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022, with Kent Collier and Mark Hatfield officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
