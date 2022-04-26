Local business owner, husband, father, and brother, John Erskine Sharp Murrey passed away on Monday afternoon with his family by his side after an extended illness. He went to join his parents, Bill and Sara Frances Murrey, and his beloved papillon Vito. He will be terribly missed by his wife of 31 years, Beverly Murrey; daughters, Rachel (Joe) Weatherly, Lyndsey (Randy) Howell, and Sara Katherine (Cain) Murrey Pierce; brothers, Preston (Patsy) Murrey, and Ed Murrey (daughter Halle); as well as his uncles Nat Murrey and Corky Wakefield, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, April 27, from 4-8pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held Thursday, April 28, at First United Methodist Church of Pulaski from 3-5pm, immediately followed by a celebration of John’s life.
For those wishing to honor John, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Webb School, 319 Webb Road E, Bell Buckle, TN. 37020, The Giles County Humane Society, 380 Bennett Drive Pulaski, TN. or the Giles County Public Library 122 S 2nd Street, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the services for John Erskine Sharp Murrey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.