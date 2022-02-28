John Paul McClure of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Wednesday February 23, 2022.He was born in Huntsville Alabama on January 27, 1978 and was 44 years old.
He was a loving husband, son and uncle. He loved to play guitar music. And he also loved to collect antique toys.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 2nd, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral will be held on Thursday March 3rd, 2022 at 11:00am in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Tony Gomillion officiating.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Weddington McClure
He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Jane Kilburn McClure of Pulaski
Brother, Philip Wayne (MaDonna) McClure of Pulaski
Niece, Sarah Jane McClure of Pulaski
Nephew, Charlie McClure of Pulaski
Uncle, Gene Kilburn of Pulaski
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for John Paul McClure.
