John Paul Sneed, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native of Giles County, TN, a retired truck driver from the Lawrence County Highway Department, and a member of Freedom Christian Church in Loretto, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T. R. and Mary Florence Amason Sneed; one son, Christopher Lee Sneed; one brother, David Sneed; and one sister, Jennie Barnickle.
He is survived by four sons, Jeremiah Sneed of Bristol, TN, Jack Sneed (Barbie) of Navarre, FL, John Sneed II of Pulaski, TN, and Joseph Sneed (Amanda) of Pulaski, TN; three daughters, Beverly Scroggs (Wayman) of Duck Hill, MS, Jenny Lynn Taft (Chris) of McMinnville, TN, and Christine Rayfield (Eric) of Lawrenceburg, TN; twelve grandchildren; two sisters, Nora Lovell (Billy) of Pulaski, TN, and Sandra Shultz of Pulaski, TN; and companion, Dianne Sneed Martin of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022, with Bill Hagan officiating. Interment will follow at Choates Creek Cemetery in Giles County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.