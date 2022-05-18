John Randall “Randy” Rogers of Pulaski passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski, TN on September 26, 1965 and was 56 years old.
He was a 1983 graduate of Giles County High School. He worked as a satellite technician for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his animals and always loved to fish.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral service will follow at 4:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will take place in the Hastings Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Rogers, brother-in-law John Jackson III, and niece, Courtney Rogers.
He is survived by his,
Daughter, Kailee (Casey Bruner) Rogers of Powell, TN
Mother, Doris Rogers of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Steve (Tammy) Rogers of Ardmore, AL
Sister, Lisa Jackson of Union Springs, AL
Nieces and nephews, Blake (Nikki) Rogers, Kristen (Eric) Cheek, John “Johnny” Jackson IV, and Katelyn Jackson
Special Friend, Julie Eubank-Hougland of Pulaski
Several great nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for John Randall “Randy” Rogers.
