John Ray Simpkins of Minor Hill, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023. He was born on March 10th, 1968 and was 55 years old.
John was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed working in the construction field and doing automotive body work. John loved spending time outdoors, exploring the woods, hunting, and he was an avid fisherman who wore camouflage every day. He enjoyed listening to old school rock-n-roll and was a huge Alabama fan.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 10th, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow at 6:00pm on Monday, July 10th, 2023 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Brother Mark Johnson officiating.
John was preceded in death by, his father, Jerry Blaine Bryan Simpkins Sr., Grandparents, Elvis and Ruby Hicks, and John and Enola Simpkins.
He is survived by, His mother, Rachel Simpkins of Minor Hill, TN
His Brother, Bryan (Diana) Simpkins of Moulton, AL
His Sisters, Elaine (Roger) Eychner of Chapel Hill, TN
Michelle (Jerry) Spry of Athens, AL
His Sons, Jerry (Ashley) Simpkins of Lawrenceburg, TN
David Simpkins of Lawrenceburg, TN
His Grandchildren, Bentley, Kinzly, and Diesel Simpkins.
His dog, Wilson
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
