John Roberson, 69, of Athens, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Rogersville Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a graveside service following in Lentzville Cemetery, in Limestone County, at 11.
