John Robert Saunders, 82, well-known for his multiple entities of Real Estate, resident of Columbia, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Williamson Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:30 P.M. at Jackson Heights Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Neapolis Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home and Monday from 1:30 P.M. until service time at the church.
The family suggests memorials to the Contributory Fund at Jackson Heights Church of Christ, 1200 Nashville Highway, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born February 28, 1939 in Kanawha County, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Robert Thomas Saunders and the late Beulah Gladys Null Saunders. As a well-known entrepreneur, he was known for working at a barber shop, farming, building homes, running a fruit stand, and starting a successful trucking company with just one truck. He was the owner of mini-storages, quick oil lubes, and a restaurant. Mr. Saunders was a friend to everyone and well loved. He was member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married June 2, 1962, Rose Ann White Saunders of Columbia; son, Brady Saunders of Summertown; daughters, Karen Brown of Culleoka; Terri Lynn Saunders (David) Ortiz of Columbia; grandchildren, Ashley (Chad) Derryberry, Autumn Cromer, Landon Saunders, Jotham Saunders, Maryn Saunders, Gage Saunders, Nash Saunders, Montana (Allison) Ortiz, Barbara Ortiz, Sabastian Ortiz; great grandchildren, Zaiden Cochran, Maddie Derryberry, Magnolia Saunders; brother, Landon Saunders, sister-in-law, Sarah Saunders; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Meek; and brother, Ross Saunders.
Active pallbearers will be Landon Saunders, Jotham Saunders, Gage Saunders, Nash Saunders, Fernado Garcia, and David Ortiz. Honorary pallbearers include Chad Derryberry and Dennis Wallace.
