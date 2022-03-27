John Shelton, age 66, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Tennessee, retired from Bios of TN, and a member of Whispering Hills Free Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Lucille Walden Shelton; his wife, Sylvia Bosheers Shelton; five brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by one son, Jay Shelton of Summertown, TN; two daughters, Magen Burleson (Kerry) of Waynesboro, TN and Brandi Shelton of AL; four brothers, Charlis Shelton of Columbia, TN, Paul Shelton of Elora, TN, Kenneth Shelton of Elora, TN, and Timothy Shelton of FL; and two grandchildren, K.J. Burleson and Lynzie Burleson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, March 28, 2022, at Whispering Hills Free Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at Whispering Hills Free Church of God at 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.
The family suggests memorials be made to Whispering Hills Free Church of God.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
