John Thomas Yokley, Jr. passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022. He was born in Pulaski, TN on September 25th, 1927 and was 94 years old.
John was married 73 years to his high school sweetheart Mary Katherine. He was a loving Husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served on the Giles Farmers Co-Op Board of Directors, Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and was a lifelong member of Lynnville Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time working on the farm and being with his family.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 16th,2022 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Avalon Hospice, 100 Covey Drive #210 Franklin, TN 37067 or Maplewood Cemetery 500 Ballentine Street Pulaski, TN 38478.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Sr. and Lucille Yokley, his wife Mary Katherine Yokley, and sister, Josephine Connelly.
He is survived by his;
Son, Jack (Sherrie) Yokley of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Karen (Steve) Farley of Dunlap, Tennessee.
Grandchildren, Clint (Megan) Schrader, John (Arianna) Yokley, and Thomas Yokley.
Great-grandchildren, Heath, Ben, and Natalie Schrader, and John Samual Yokley Jr.
Sister, Jean Ervin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for John Thomas Yokley, Jr.
