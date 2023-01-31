John Thurman Miller, age 86 of Goodspring, passed away January 8, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Miller was born December 3, 1936 in Pulaski, TN to Ensley Wiley and Rose Bee Helton Miller. He was an Army Veteran, retired from Red Stone Arsenal and preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Leroy, David and Wayne Miller, sisters Helen Sloan and Jewell Faye Moore.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 1, 2023 from 11-1pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at 1pm. Interment will be in Chestnut Groove Cemetery.
Survivors include his sons Jackie Miller of Goodspring, Timmy Miller of Pulaski, Danny Miller of Pulaski, brother James Miller of Pulaski, and six grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
