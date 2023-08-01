John William Cherry of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, July 31st, 2023. He was born in Palmer, Massachusetts on October 3rd, 1953 and was 69 years old.
John was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He worked as a truck driver, and loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles. John served in the United States Air Force.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Arlene Cherry, and sister, Tina Louise Cherry.
He is survived by,
His sons, Jeramie (Karla) Cherry of Marshall County, TN
Christopher Cherry of Cornersville, TN
Brother, Phillip (Dottie) Cherry of Huntsville, AL
Sister, Cheryl (Johnny) Vickers of Pulaski, TN
5 Grandchildren also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for John William Cherry.
