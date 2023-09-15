Johnnie Neven Steel, Jr., age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of London, OH, and was a dedicated employee for the companies that he worked for, which include Ford, Volkswagen, Syron, and Saturn. His work led him to be a renowned world traveler and an advocate for fair work trade. He was also a dedicated American and believed in the rights of the American Flag and what it stands for. Mr. Steel served his country in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard for 25 years. He was a member of Red Hill Methodist Church, American Legion Post 118, Masonic Lodge, NRA, and Tunnel to Towers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Neven Steel, Sr. and Cleo Melissa Simmons Steel; his wife, Anna Irene Ball Steel; and one brother, Billy Steel.
He is survived by one daughter, Jeanine Burke of MI; one son, Jeffrey Steel of MI; four grandchildren, Anastasia Garza (UBaldo) of MI, Nickolas Lukasik of MI, Summer Steel of OH, and Nathan Steel of OH; five great-grandchildren, Trevor Lukasik, Tyler Lukasik (Morgan), Joseph Lukasik, all of MI, Rylan Chaffin, and Isabella Chaffin, both of OH; one great-great-granddaughter on the way; and first cousin, Sandy Roberts of OH.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to American Legion Post 63. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
