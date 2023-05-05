LOCAL OBITUARY

Johnnie Raymond Bradley, 70, of Lexington, passed away May 4, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center.  He was a detailer and mechanic for University Hyundai and of the Christian faith.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Marilou Federis Bradley

            Mother:  Corvida Mae Bechtold

            Son:  Eric Bradley

            Daughter:  Leanna Bradley Miller (Brad)

            Aunt:  Jean Bradley Wilkerson

            Step-children:  Rashielyn Ruth Ricardo & Victor Anthony Ricardo

            Grandchildren:  Cole Miller, Mason Miller & Alexis Bradley

            Step-grandchildren:  Charlie Eldred, Lucy Eldred & Delilah Hope Ricardo

            Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews

Preceded in death by:

            Father:  Emmett Lavan Bradley

            Paternal grandparents:  Johnnie & Nellie Hill Bradley

            Maternal grandparents:  Alton Raymond & Florence Risner Yarbrough

            Sister:  Kathy Sue Bradley Horton

            Nephew: Jason Bechtold

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Wayne Kilpatrick officiating.  Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.



