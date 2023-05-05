Johnnie Raymond Bradley, 70, of Lexington, passed away May 4, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a detailer and mechanic for University Hyundai and of the Christian faith.
Survivors include:
Wife: Marilou Federis Bradley
Mother: Corvida Mae Bechtold
Son: Eric Bradley
Daughter: Leanna Bradley Miller (Brad)
Aunt: Jean Bradley Wilkerson
Step-children: Rashielyn Ruth Ricardo & Victor Anthony Ricardo
Grandchildren: Cole Miller, Mason Miller & Alexis Bradley
Step-grandchildren: Charlie Eldred, Lucy Eldred & Delilah Hope Ricardo
Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews
Preceded in death by:
Father: Emmett Lavan Bradley
Paternal grandparents: Johnnie & Nellie Hill Bradley
Maternal grandparents: Alton Raymond & Florence Risner Yarbrough
Sister: Kathy Sue Bradley Horton
Nephew: Jason Bechtold
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Wayne Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
