Johnny Charles “J.C.” McDow, age 79 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Napier Pentecostal Church. He was the owner of multiple businesses, including McDow Amoco, a mechanic shop turned gas station, in Woodhaven, MI, for 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt and was a retired Pastor at Faith in Christ Church in Ecorce, MI. In his younger days, he loved to shoot pool, listen to music, spend time with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, James Floyd McDow Sr and Catherine McDow; Daughter, Vicky McDow; Brothers, Hiram “Mac” Joseph McDow, Haron McDow; Sisters, Mazie Benefield, Maxine Jackson.
He is survived by his Wife of 59 years, Jeanie Odell McDow; Son, Samuel McDow (Lisa); Daughter, Angie McDow; Brother, James Floyd McDow Jr. (Lillie Jane); Sisters, Clara Miller (Merle); Grandchildren, David, Emily (Colin), Shelby, Tyler; 7 Great Grandchildren; Special Friends Bill Hillis and Noel Porter.
A Graveside Service will be held at Center Point Methodist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother James McDow Jr. and Steve Carter officiating.
Interment will be at Center Point Methodist Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.