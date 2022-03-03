Jonathan Casey “John” Tennery, 59, of Iron City, TN, passed away March 2, 2022 at NAMC. John was a long time employee of Iron City Stamping and was a member of First Baptist Church Greenhill. He was born February 21, 1963 in Marion, OH and graduated from Loretto High School. John was also a founding member of Ambassadors of Hope, which did mission work in Honduras.
John is survived by:
Wife: Diana Khawand Tennery
Son: Benji Tennery (Tricia)
Daughters: Crystal Ramsey (Gary) & Sapphira Tennery
Brothers: Ronald Tennery, Timothy Tennery, and Melvin “Billy” Tennery, Jr.
Sisters: Brenda Simkovich (Wayne), Cindy Jones (Bobby), and Tammy Brewer (Stephen)
Parents: Melvin and Alice “Sue” Tennery
Grandkids: Alex “A.J” and Ellyssa Tennery, Gary Ramsey, Jr., Hunter Armstrong, Hailey Akers, and Eli Ramsey
Great-grandchild: Gemyn Ramsey
He was preceded in death by:
Son: Andrew Jacob Tennery
Visitation will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
