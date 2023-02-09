Jonathan Fitzgerald Jenkins – Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home
John was born March 8, 1973 in Pulaski, Tennessee to William Larry Marks and LaVerne
Jenkins Nolen. He transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, January 27, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Reverend Horace and Kathleen Marks, William
and Berniece Jenkins, Henry and Nettie Nolen, and his sister Angie Byrd.
John was reared in Giles County Tennessee and while in high school, he gave his life to The
Lord. He was baptized by Apostle Stanley Garrett at First Missionary Baptist Church on West
Shoals Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
John was educated in the Giles County School System. He graduated from Giles County High
School Class of 1991. After graduation, he attended Motlow State Community College, and in
1996 he graduated from Austin Peay State University with a degree in Public Administration.
He was a lover of sports. He played soccer, football, and was an avid basketball player.
Throughout grade school, high school, the collegiate level, and semi-pro level, John exuded
excitement on the court with his gravity defying dunks, and astonishing skillset. He shared his
love for the game and skills as a coach at Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He then
attended Martin Methodist College obtaining a degree in Education. He most recently taught
special education at Lyles Middle School, Garland, Texas.
John had a big personality, loved people, and never met a stranger. Throughout his basketball
career, he accumulated numerous friends from everywhere, and he still remained in contact
with his childhood friends.
He spent his final years in Texas; refereeing, teaching, and being the best father to his son
Jalen, who was the center of his world.
John was loved by everyone he met and was the perfect son, father, brother, uncle, nephew,
cousin, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
The visitation will be 11:00am to 12:00pm Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 12 o’clock noon in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
John leaves behind to cherish his memories his beloved son Jalen Jenkins, Garland, TX; his
mother LaVerne (Jerry) Nolen, Pulaski, TN; his father William Larry (Anne) Marks Lakenheath,
England; sisters Kim Byrd, Pulaski, TN, Sheryl Marks, Hutschenhausen, Germany; step-sisters
Tammy (Donald) Perry, Patricia Nolen; step-brothers Timothy Nolen, Jerry Nolen; a host of
aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.