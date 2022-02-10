Jonathan “Jon” Lee Alsup II of Pulaski passed away on Monday, February 7th, 2022 in Pulaski, TN. He was born in Pulaski on December 21, 1989 and was 32 years old.
He was a loving son, grandson, brother, father, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his friends watching sports. He was a loyal person that would do anything for his friends and family.
Visitation is Saturday, February 12th from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral Service will follow Saturday, February 12th at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
He is preceded in death by, Grandparents, James A. and Lydia Sue Wells. Uncle, Wayne Robinson and Cousin, Joseph Shelton.
He is survived by,
Daughters, Briley Reagan Shelton and Hallie Belle Alsup
Father, Jon Alsup of Columbia, TN
Mother, Tracey Wells Chapman of Pulaski, TN
Grandparents, Dennon (Joye) Alsup of Pulaski, TN
Brothers, Nathan Alsup of Pulaski, TN
Chase Hedgecoth of Pulaski, TN
Private Daniel Hedgecoth of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Mackenzie Alsup Hand of Loretta, TN
Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Jonathan “Jon” Lee Alsup II.
