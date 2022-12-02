Jonathan Ray Belew, 45, of Killen, AL, passed away November 30, 2022 at NAMC. Jonathan was an Electrician and Member of the I.B.E.W.
Jonathan is survived by:
Fiancé: Mhanda Urban
Daughters: Bailey Morris (Hank) and Gracie Belew
Step-children: Peyton Urban, Alyssah Gabel, Bella Gabel, Ty Gabel, and ShaLynne Gabel
Step-grandchild: Kensley Urban
Ex-Wife: Sabrina Abernathy Belew
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Anthony “Tony” Belew and Vicki Floyd Belew
Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00-12:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
