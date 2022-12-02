LOCAL OBITUARY

Jonathan Ray Belew, 45, of Killen, AL, passed away November 30, 2022 at NAMC. Jonathan was an Electrician and Member of the I.B.E.W.

Jonathan is survived by:

Fiancé: Mhanda Urban

Daughters: Bailey Morris (Hank) and Gracie Belew

Step-children: Peyton Urban, Alyssah Gabel, Bella Gabel, Ty Gabel, and ShaLynne Gabel

Step-grandchild: Kensley Urban

Ex-Wife: Sabrina Abernathy Belew

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Anthony “Tony” Belew and Vicki Floyd Belew

Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00-12:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

