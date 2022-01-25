Jose Antonio “Tony” Nunez of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away at Vanderbilt Medical on January 24, 2022 at the age of 66. He was born in Cuba on June 10, 1955.
Mr. Nunez was a loving husband and father. He was an Air Force veteran who loved cooking, grilling, gardening, fishing, and especially loved Auburn Football. WAR EAGLE!
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by,
Wife, Laura Nunez of Pulaski
Son, Erik Nunez of Pulaski
Father-in-law, Don Lopp of Lawrenceburg
And many wonderful friends.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Jose Antonio “Tony” Nunez.
To plant a tree in memory of Jose Nunez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.