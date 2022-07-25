Joseph Bradley (JB) Potts Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday July, 24th at Meadowbrook in Pulaski, TN. He was 92 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He spent his life in service to God, family, country, and his community.
He married the love of his life, Ann Hardy Potts in 1948. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage before her passing in 2020. He was an active member of Ephesus Church of Christ and served as an elder for many years. JB and his wife Ann, were a bright light to all that knew them. They mentored young families and sought to be an example of Christian values. He served his country during the Korean War as the crew chief of C-124 aircraft at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. After returning home, he worked for the State of Tennessee, farmed, raised cattle and milked cows.
During his life, his service to the community never wavered. In 2004, he received the Distinguished Leader Award from Farm Bureau. In 2009, he was recognized for his outstanding services to Giles County. He served on the Board of Directors for Giles Farmers Co-op and the Giles County Senior Citizens. He also served as County Commissioner for 2 terms, President of Farm Bureau, and was a dedicated coach.
He loved nothing more than sitting down for a meal prepared by Ann and spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included playing cards, dominos, and watching the Atlanta Braves.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm with the funeral service following at 2:00pm at Bennett may and Pierce funeral home.
The burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Ephesus Church of Christ, c/o Bennie Birdsong, 505 Morrow Lane, Pulaski Tn 38478 or a charity of your choice.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ann Hardy Potts and his parents J B Potts, Sr and Mae Garrett Potts; sister, Virginia Widner, and brother Herman Potts.
He is survived by his
Daughter, Lisa (Jamie) Patterson of Pulaski
Son, Joe Potts of Nashville
Grandchildren, Henry (Kristan) Patterson, Joseph (Jessica) Patterson, Merrianne (Ty) Landers, Elisabeth Patterson, Kennedy, Raleigh, and Maxwell Potts
Great-Grandchildren, Hank, Charlotte, Nora, and Hudson Patterson
Brother, Larry (Marion) Potts of Pennsylvania
Sister, Marie Pope of Prattville, Alabama
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Joseph Bradley (JB) Potts Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.